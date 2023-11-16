New State BJP president turns nostalgic at his alma mater 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly appointed Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party’s new president BY Vijayendra turned nostalgic at a function held in his honour at his alma mater Janaseva Vidya Kendra School at Channenahalli on Magadi Road on Wednesday.

He studied there from Class 8 to 10 and lived in the hostel. The dormitory building, where he lived with 19 others during those three years, is not there now. It has been pulled down and a new structure built.

Many staff members were present when he visited the school. Ramachandra Bhat Kotemane, who was his teacher then and now in his 70s, congratulated Vijayendra on his new appointment.

Nearly 50 of his hostel friends were present and they cheered him when he rose to speak. Vijayendra said he can never forget his school and thanked the staff members there for what he is today. He said he would build his party and take everyone along. Some of his friends, who spoke on the occasion, promised Vijayendra that they would support him in his efforts to rebuild the BJP could win only 65 seats in the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.

“I remember him so well. Vijayendra was a student here. Those days, BS Yediyurappa, who was only an MLA, used to come dressed in his trademark white safari suit by bus or other vehicles to drop Vijayendra and his brother Raghavendra, who is now Shivamogga MP, and take them home during holidays,’’ a source told The New Indian Express.

The staff members recalled Vijayendra’s interaction with them when he visited the school this May. They had a BJP office-bearers’ meeting at the school. Raghavendra said that the school helped them hone their leadership skills. Vijayendra held many leadership positions as a student there, he added.

Vijayendra calls on Governor

After assuming charge as the Karnataka BJP president, BY Vijayendra called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday evening.

Former DyCM Govind Karjol and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan accompanied Vijayendra. Interestingly, Vijayendra’s elder brother and Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra paid a courtesy call to CM Siddaramaiah and wished him Deepavali.

