Party veterans bless BY Vijayendra,‘aspirants’ for top post-skip event

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The dissidence within the state BJP over the appointment of BY Vijayendra as the party’s new state chief came to the fore as many senior leaders skipped the event in which he took charge at the party office in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Vijayendra, 47, is the son of former chief minister and BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa and represents Shikaripura constituency in the Assembly. The absence of BJP leaders V Somanna, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Aravind Limbavali, Arvind Bellad, Shobha Karandlaje and CT Ravi — who were all in the race for the post of BJP state president — was conspicuous.

Ravi, who is campaigning for BJP in Madhya Pradesh, sent out a message from Jabalpur saying he will support Vijayendra in the latter’s mission to win all 28 seats in Karnataka in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Somanna, a Lingayat strongman, had openly claimed that he too was running for the BJP state president’s post and if the high command gave him the opportunity, he would organise the party by touring the state. It is no secret that Yatnal is a strong critic of Yediyurappa and Vijayendra.

Now, with Vijayendra heading the state unit, Yatnal’s chances of becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly are almost over. Also, the party is unlikely to appoint another Lingayat as LoP in the Assembly.

Ravi, a close associate of BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, missed the bus. “If he had won the recent Assembly polls, there was a fair chance of him becoming the LoP. But he miserably lost from Chikkamagaluru,” a senior BJP leader told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, party veterans, including former CMs DV Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai, former Council chairman DH Shankaramurthy, and former ministers KS Eshwarappa and Ramachandra Gowda were present. “Vijayendra has all the capabilities to lead the party in the state. It is in his blood as he is the son of BS Yediyurappa,” remarked Sadananda Gowda.

Eshwarappa observed that the people of the state were surprised by Vijayendra’s appointment. “He should ensure that the BJP wins all the 28 seats in the LS polls and make Modi the PM again,” Eshwarappa said.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said that he will take all party seniors along and will soon meet the party high command in New Delhi to express his gratitude. “A BJP legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held at 6 pm on Friday. Two Central leaders too will be present as observers. They will take the opinion of all the MLAs and announce the new LoP in the Assembly,” Vijayendra said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The dissidence within the state BJP over the appointment of BY Vijayendra as the party’s new state chief came to the fore as many senior leaders skipped the event in which he took charge at the party office in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Vijayendra, 47, is the son of former chief minister and BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa and represents Shikaripura constituency in the Assembly. The absence of BJP leaders V Somanna, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Aravind Limbavali, Arvind Bellad, Shobha Karandlaje and CT Ravi — who were all in the race for the post of BJP state president — was conspicuous. Ravi, who is campaigning for BJP in Madhya Pradesh, sent out a message from Jabalpur saying he will support Vijayendra in the latter’s mission to win all 28 seats in Karnataka in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Somanna, a Lingayat strongman, had openly claimed that he too was running for the BJP state president’s post and if the high command gave him the opportunity, he would organise the party by touring the state. It is no secret that Yatnal is a strong critic of Yediyurappa and Vijayendra. Now, with Vijayendra heading the state unit, Yatnal’s chances of becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly are almost over. Also, the party is unlikely to appoint another Lingayat as LoP in the Assembly. Ravi, a close associate of BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, missed the bus. “If he had won the recent Assembly polls, there was a fair chance of him becoming the LoP. But he miserably lost from Chikkamagaluru,” a senior BJP leader told The New Indian Express. Meanwhile, party veterans, including former CMs DV Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai, former Council chairman DH Shankaramurthy, and former ministers KS Eshwarappa and Ramachandra Gowda were present. “Vijayendra has all the capabilities to lead the party in the state. It is in his blood as he is the son of BS Yediyurappa,” remarked Sadananda Gowda. Eshwarappa observed that the people of the state were surprised by Vijayendra’s appointment. “He should ensure that the BJP wins all the 28 seats in the LS polls and make Modi the PM again,” Eshwarappa said. Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said that he will take all party seniors along and will soon meet the party high command in New Delhi to express his gratitude. “A BJP legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held at 6 pm on Friday. Two Central leaders too will be present as observers. They will take the opinion of all the MLAs and announce the new LoP in the Assembly,” Vijayendra said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp