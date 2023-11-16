'Power theft’:Bescom slaps Rs 68K fine on HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bescom has registered an FIR against the former chief minister and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy for drawing power illegally from an electric pole to illuminate his house at JP Nagar in the city for Deepavali.

After inspecting Kumaraswamy’s house, Bescom officials served a notice, directing him to pay a fine of Rs 68,000 within seven days. The former CM is said to have assured them of paying the fine in a day or two.

The FIR was registered as per the Karnataka Electricity Act on Tuesday at Bescom’s vigilance office in Jayanagar. A complaint was filed based on the video clip that went viral, according to a statement from the Energy Department. Kumaraswamy said that power was drawn from the pole without his knowledge and expressed regret for the same.

Ready to face any action, says Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy said the task of decorating the house was given to a contractor, who drew power from the pole without his or his family members’ knowledge. The power connection was removed immediately after it was brought to his notice. He was not in Bengaluru when this happened, he added.

As the issue took a political turn, the former CM hit out at the Congress party for politicising it. He refuted the allegation of power theft. “I am ready to face any action,” Kumaraswamy said. The Congress put out posters on social media calling Kumaraswamy “a power thief ”.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “Is it not wrong for those in responsible positions to resort to power theft? The government will not intervene in the matter. Bescom will take action as per law, he added.

Meanwhile, JDS Bengaluru unit president HM Ramesh Gowda has complained to the Sriramapura police in connection with the posters pasted on the compound of the party office.

He has stated in the complaint that four persons, who came in an auto-rickshaw at 10 pm on Tuesday, raised slogans against JDS leaders and pasted the poster. They also allegedly attacked the security guard using a key bunch. Gowda further alleged that Bindu and Naveen Gowda had posted instigating and derogatory messages against JDS workers on social media. Based on his complaint, the police have registered an FIR.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Bescom has registered an FIR against the former chief minister and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy for drawing power illegally from an electric pole to illuminate his house at JP Nagar in the city for Deepavali. After inspecting Kumaraswamy’s house, Bescom officials served a notice, directing him to pay a fine of Rs 68,000 within seven days. The former CM is said to have assured them of paying the fine in a day or two. The FIR was registered as per the Karnataka Electricity Act on Tuesday at Bescom’s vigilance office in Jayanagar. A complaint was filed based on the video clip that went viral, according to a statement from the Energy Department. Kumaraswamy said that power was drawn from the pole without his knowledge and expressed regret for the same. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ready to face any action, says Kumaraswamy Kumaraswamy said the task of decorating the house was given to a contractor, who drew power from the pole without his or his family members’ knowledge. The power connection was removed immediately after it was brought to his notice. He was not in Bengaluru when this happened, he added. As the issue took a political turn, the former CM hit out at the Congress party for politicising it. He refuted the allegation of power theft. “I am ready to face any action,” Kumaraswamy said. The Congress put out posters on social media calling Kumaraswamy “a power thief ”. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “Is it not wrong for those in responsible positions to resort to power theft? The government will not intervene in the matter. Bescom will take action as per law, he added. Meanwhile, JDS Bengaluru unit president HM Ramesh Gowda has complained to the Sriramapura police in connection with the posters pasted on the compound of the party office. He has stated in the complaint that four persons, who came in an auto-rickshaw at 10 pm on Tuesday, raised slogans against JDS leaders and pasted the poster. They also allegedly attacked the security guard using a key bunch. Gowda further alleged that Bindu and Naveen Gowda had posted instigating and derogatory messages against JDS workers on social media. Based on his complaint, the police have registered an FIR. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp