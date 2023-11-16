Seven Pvt players to adopt monuments in Kalyana Karnataka region: HK Patil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven private agencies have signed an MoU with the Karnataka government to adopt and restore monuments located in the Kalyana Karnataka region, Tourism Minister HK Patil has said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Patil said that the agencies came forward to adopt the monuments voluntarily. “The Karez (underground water system) in Bidar looks similar to those in Iran and was constructed hundreds of years back. A detailed design to develop Karez has been chalked out,” he said. Patil also pointed out that the team also visited the fort at Basavakalyan in Bidar district.

The team also visited the famous Malkhed fort, which was the capital of the Rashtrakutas, in Kalaburagi district, and also Diddibaagilu in Yadgir’s Shahapur.

Patil said that during the three-day visit, seven monuments from Bidar, Yadgir, and Kalaburagi were up for adoption.“They will focus on developing the place by giving more priority to basic amenities,” the minister added.

