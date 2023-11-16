Home States Karnataka

Seven Pvt players to adopt monuments in Kalyana Karnataka region: HK Patil

Patil said that during the three-day visit, seven monuments from Bidar, Yadgir, and Kalaburagi were up for adoption.

Published: 16th November 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

HK Patil. (Photo | Twitter, HK Patil)

HK Patil. (Photo | Twitter, HK Patil)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven private agencies have signed an MoU with the Karnataka government to adopt and restore monuments located in the Kalyana Karnataka region, Tourism Minister HK Patil has said. 

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Patil said that the agencies came forward to adopt the monuments voluntarily. “The Karez (underground water system) in Bidar looks similar to those in Iran and was constructed hundreds of years back. A detailed design to develop Karez has been chalked out,” he said. Patil also pointed out that the team also visited the fort at Basavakalyan in Bidar district.  

The team also visited the famous Malkhed fort, which was the capital of the Rashtrakutas, in Kalaburagi district, and also Diddibaagilu in Yadgir’s Shahapur. 

Patil said that during the three-day visit, seven monuments from Bidar, Yadgir, and Kalaburagi were up for adoption.“They will focus on developing the place by giving more priority to basic amenities,” the minister added. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka government Kalyana Karnataka region HK Patil Tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp