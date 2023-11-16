Synergia to hold conclave on security, diplomacy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Synergia Foundation, a city-based strategic think-tank, will hold its ninth conclave from November 17 to 19 in the city, in partnership with the National Security Advisory Board and Tata Consultancy Services.

“The focus of the conclave will be the future of advanced technologies, global diplomacy, national security and economics,” said Founder and president, of Synergia Foundation, Toby Simon.

Around 60 speakers, including strategic thought leaders from across the world, statesmen, policymakers, security experts, technologists, scientists, academicians and industry heads will participate in the three-day conclave, including Indian Chief of Naval Staff Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of Air Staff ACM VR Chaudhari and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. The CDS will attend the conclave virtually, said strategic adviser, Synergia, Maj Gen (R) Moni Chandi.

“Governments, industry and academia need to adapt to ever-changing paradigms in geopolitics and global security risks. By bringing together domain experts from across the world, our primary goal is to facilitate the exchange of ideas that challenge global security and sustainability.

The objective of the three-day session is to brainstorm and bring out forward-looking perspectives on the future, defined by actionable intelligence and intervention,” said Simon.“The conclave will also address core challenges that business establishments are grappling with, such as global supply chains, the integration of opportunities in the advent of quantum technologies, integration of Artificial Intelligence and dealing with future military conflicts,” said the COO, of Synergia, Sambratha Shetty.

Some of the other participants are likely to include Advisor, Japanese PM, Kunihiko Miyake, Director, of UK Defence, AVF Fin Monahan, former director, Mossad, Ephraim Halevy, Director General, of Russian International Affairs Council. Andrey Vadtimovic Kortunov, Dy Commanding General, US Army, Pacific & Vice Chief, Australian Army, Gen Christopher Smith, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, Pro VC, Oxford University, Chas Bountra among others.

“I’m hopeful that at the end of the conclave, powered with the rich exchange of ideas, views and insights, the future will emerge with greater clarity and understanding. It is this understanding that will empower us to generate more durable and mutually beneficial strategies and policies at the national and global level,” said Simon.

