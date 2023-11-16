Will strive to win all 28 LS seats in state for BJP: BY Vijayendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BY Vijayendra, MLA and former CM BS Yediyurappa’s son, who formally assumed office as state BJP president on Wednesday, promised the party high command that he will work hard to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in the 2024 elections by taking into confidence all senior leaders and workers of the party.

“I am honoured that the party’s central leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and general secretary (organisation) Santhosh Ji, have given me a golden opportunity. I promise them that with their blessings I will strive to win all 28 LS seats for BJP in the state,” he said, delivering his maiden speech after taking charge from outgoing president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Vijayendra said, “We have to ensure that BJP regains its past glory in Karnataka by not letting down any party worker and strengthening the hands of Modi.” Criticising the Congress, Vijayendra said the ruling party need not worry. The BJP will never go ahead with its ‘operation lotus’, but will expose the Congress government’s misdeeds.

Shun caste politics, focus on the party, says Vijayendra

“During the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, they (Congress) accused the then BJP government of indulging in corruption and the voters believed them. The Congress, which came to power on the issue of a 40% commission charge, is now being accused of committing daylight robbery,” Vijayendra alleged. Besides Lok Sabha polls, he will also focus on ensuring the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the Zilla Panchayat/Taluk Panchayat elections.

Through panchayat elections, the party will strengthen its base across the state, he said. He appealed to workers to shun “caste politics” and focus on strengthening the party at all levels. “If we shun caste politics and work for the party, we can win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state,” he said.

Denying that the BJP faced dissidence within, Vijayendra said that the moment he was declared as state unit president, he contacted all leaders of the party. He claimed that they asked him to “go ahead”. “When BS Yediyurappa stated that the BJP will win 22 seats in the 2019 LS polls, his detractors criticised him. But under his leadership, we won 25 seats.

We should not forget this,” he said. Yediyurappa said that a mega rally of the party will be held soon. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be invited to participate in it. Kateel said Vijayendra, who worked as a ‘swayamsevak’ (of the RSS), will get all support and cooperation from seniors in the party. “Vijayendra is a good organiser. He toured the state along with me as the party’s vice president. I will offer all support to him to win all 28 seats in the Lok Sabha polls for the BJP,” he added.

