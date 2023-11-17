10-day winter session at Belagavi from December 4  

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The 10-day winter session of the state legislature will commence at 11 AM on December 4 at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. The Assembly and Council will be in session from December 4 to 15, excluding December 9 and 10 (Saturday and Sunday), according to the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Karnataka has summoned the Karnataka Legislative Assembly to meet at 11 am on Monday, December 4, in the Legislative Assembly Chamber, Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi,” read the invite to the legislators issued by the secretariat.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the session are in full swing at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and the Belagavi district administration has formed several sub-committees to ensure the smooth conduct of the session.

Most of the hotels and resorts in Belagavi have already been booked and hoteliers have been instructed not to rent the rooms to guests other than those arriving for the session.

The committees formed by the district administration will be in charge of various facilities at the Soudha, including the supply of food, transport, media, printing, etc. Belagavi Police Commissioner Sidramappa has said that elaborate security arrangements will be in place during the session.

