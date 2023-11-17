IPS officer errs, HC junks proceedings in Shivamogga blast case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The blunder committed by a senior IPS officer, who was IGP Eastern Range, by entrusting an investigation into an explosion at a stone crushing unit in Shivamogga district in 2021 to the CEN Police Station, resulted in the quashing of the entire proceedings against three accused, including two from Andhra Pradesh.

The court said the CEN Police Station, under the notification issued by the Home Department, is not conferred to investigate offenses punishable under the Explosives Act and Indian Penal Code, except offenses under Sections 420, 409, 468, 467, 471, 498 (A-E) of IPC, where the amount involved is over Rs 25 lakh. Therefore, in the absence of a source of power, the direction issued by the IGP, Eastern Range, handing over the investigation to the CEN Police Station is one without authority of law, the high court said.

The court, however, reserved liberty to Shivamogga Rural Police to conduct an investigation and submit the final report in accordance with the law.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the order recently while allowing the petition filed by Manjunath Sai and P Prithvinath Sai, owners of Supreme Traders and Prithvi Enterprises, respectively, from Andhra Pradesh, and BV Sudhakar from Shivamogga.

The accused were booked under the provisions of the IPC and Explosives Act and Explosives Substances Act. This was after a few people were killed when a truck carrying explosives to the crusher area exploded near Kallunguru village in Shivamogga Rural Police Station limits in the wee hours on January 22, 2021. The investigation was transferred to CEN Police Station, Shivamogga, following the direction issued by the IGP, Eastern Range, on January 21, 2021. Subsequently, they filed the chargesheet.

