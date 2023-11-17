Kantharaj panel report unscientific: BY Vijayendra

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Describing as “unscientific” the caste-based socio-economic census and recommendations of the Kantharaj Commission headed by former chairman of the Backward Classes Commission H Kantharaj, BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Thursday questioned why CM Siddaramaiah had not implemented the report received during his earlier tenure.

On a visit to various mutts in the district, he told the media the report was half-baked and had many flaws. “The report is scripted as per the directives of the CM. The then Congress government spent Rs 150 crore on the Kantharaj report,” he said.

Vijayendra alleged that officials have not visited people’s doorsteps but have prepared the report sitting in their AC chambers. More importantly, the report was received but not implemented by Siddaramaiah, he said.

In the 2018 Veerashaiva-Lingayat tussle, Vijayendra claimed that Siddaramaiah was trying to create a divide in the community, but had failed, and now the Congress is trying to divide the community through the Kantharaj report.

‘Congress leaders involved in transfers’

Vijayendra alleged that the people of Karnataka are watching CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra’s involvement in frauds involving officials’ transfers. After the recent IT raids, there is new proof that the people of Karnataka will teach the Congress a fitting lesson in the 2024 general elections.

