Karnataka cabinet nod for extension of Special Investigation Team term to probe illegal mining

BENGALURU: The cabinet on Thursday took a decision to extend the tenure of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the Lokayukta up to June 30, 2024, an extension of two years from July 1, 2022, as an investigation into illegal mining has come to a standstill, with not even primary investigation being conducted in as many as 171 cases.

There were cases concerning the ports of New Mangaluru, Karwar, Madgaon, and Chennai, which were to be investigated. The DIG of the SIT proposed that the government extend the tenure.

“The illegalities in the mining of over 50,000 tonnes of ore were given to the CBI to probe, but no progress was made. Hence, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will review it and ensure that the investigation is taken up. Investigation with regard to criminal cases was pending for eight years because of a lack of administrative will,” said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

Briefing the press after the cabinet meeting, he said the cabinet took note that the investigation was still pending in 10 criminal cases and no chargesheets were filed to dispose of 59 cases pending in court.

“During our regime (between 2013-2018) we used to have a conflict with the CBI over the issue as I headed the cabinet sub-committee,” Patil maintained when questioned that investigation had moved at a snail’s pace even during the Congress regime. The cabinet approved the Rs 12.24 crore proposal of the food and civil supplies department to install CCTVs in its 306 warehouses that stock 2.2 lakh tonnes of food grains. It also approved the procurement of 80 lakh gunny bags at Rs 76 lakh, in a phased manner,

to pack ragi and maize.

Patil said the cabinet expressed deep concern over the Union government not releasing grants against drought relief, even after the central team visited the state. “It is unfortunate that 25 BJP MPs, instead of pressing for release of funds, have embarked on a study trip,” he remarked.

The Cabinet approved the tabling of a bill to set up the Gadag-Betageri Trade, Culture, and Exhibition Authority in the coming assembly session. The government will implement the project under the PPP model on 34.32 acres of land which was under litigation, with traders occupying it since the year 1900 under lease.

OTHER DECISIONS

Approval for Rs 750 crore to implement and upgrade underground drainage in 17 towns, following NGT guidelines

Utilise Rs 44 crore surplus funds of Mysuru Development Authority, after implementing 107 development projects

Implement works under local area planning of Srirangapatna and Nanjangud taluks

Approval for Women and Child Welfare Department to procure 4,000 two-wheelers at Rs 36 crore

Approval for Rs 34 crore for drinking water project in Gadag-Betageri city municipal council under Amrit 2.0 scheme

Approval for former MLA Shrikant Kulkarni to sell ‘G’ category residential plots he was given by BDA, following his appeal to consider it a special case before the prescribed time frame

Implement 188 Indira Canteens at Rs 154 cr in places excluding BBMP jurisdiction, which the cabinet approved for tax exemption

