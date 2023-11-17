Karnataka government to appoint ‘master trainers’ to implement KUSUM B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is emphasizing on promotion and implementation of solar IP sets among farmers through the Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM) B project In a bid to reduce dependency on conventional power consumption for the irrigation pump sets, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) on Thursday held a day-long seminar to train and educate the ESCOM officials on the implementation and promotion of KUSUM B Project to boost the solar irrigation pump set adoption among the state’s farmers.

Speaking at the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary to the Department of Energy, said once the workshop is concluded, ESCOM officials can address, suggest, resolve, and clarify any doubts surrounding the solar pump sets to farmers nationwide.

The Energy Department will also appoint trained ‘master trainers’ in each district to ensure the smooth implementation of the solar pump sets.

Further, he said that solar technology is gaining popularity in rural areas due to easy installation, quick execution, and long durability.

This also benefits the governments by reducing the traditional IP sets. Hence, the government is laying special emphasis on the implementation of the KUSUM B scheme.

“Earlier, under this scheme, a 30% subsidy was given from the State Government and a 30% subsidy from the Union Government. But in a recent Cabinet decision, the State Government has decided to increase the subsidy to 50% towards the KUSUM B Scheme,” he said.

