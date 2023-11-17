Karnataka to go to Centre to up MNREGA man-days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Cabinet sub-committee on drought headed by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda that met on Thursday decided to remind the Union Government of Karnataka’s proposal to increase employment under MNREGA for the state from the present 13,000 crores man-days to 18,000 crores man-days through the state’s chief secretary.

Besides, the 100 days of employment should be increased to 150 days annually for an individual as the state is reeling under drought, the minister told reporters adding that the Centre has not responded to the state’s proposal submitted in September. “It is not optional as it must be increased as per the Act and we will have to fight it out with the Centre and get it done for the people of the state,” Gowda asserted.

He informed that under the crop insurance scheme, Rs 230 crore has to be released to farmers as immediate relief.

The task forces set up under the chairmanship of the MLAs should take up drought relief works on a fast track with the grants deposited in the accounts of the tahsildars’ accounts, he said. The Cabinet sub-committee also decided to direct the deputy commissioners to use Rs 783 crore available in their accounts for drought management.

“Drinking water situation has improved to some extent. But steps should be taken as the drought situation is expected to prevail in the future. Seed kits have been distributed to grow fodder for cattle and transportation of fodder to neighbouring states has been banned,” the minister informed.

“Agricultural census has not been conducted since 2015. So, the data with the Centre is outdated. We have the updated data of farmers. We are convincing the Centre to consider this while calculating the relief. If the Centre does not consider our data, it will be unfair to the state,” he said. It was also decided to submit a proposal to seek an additional grant of Rs 800 crore as a subsidy for drip irrigation to promote water conservation in sericulture farming, he added.

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge also took part in the meeting.

