Karnataka to have sheep and goat meat outlets on the lines of KMF

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is planning to sell packaged sheep and goat meat at reasonable prices through its outlets across the state on the lines of Nandini milk products of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).

This move, under the Animal Husbandry Department, is expected to generate employment in rural areas.

In a statement, Congress MLC TB Jayachandra, who is also the special representative of the state government in New Delhi, said work on a hi-tech slaughterhouse is nearing completion at Cheelanahalli in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district.

The slaughterhouse, which is being constructed in association with a private agency, is expected to be inaugurated by January, he said. Elaborating on the project, Jayachandra said this initiative is aimed at helping farmers get good prices for their sheep and goats and providing quality meat to people. Under the project, animals will be purchased directly from farmers. This will help improve their income. The department will strive to create a meat brand like KMF’s Nandini.

“We want sheep and goat farmers to get remunerative prices for their animals. We want to strengthen the financial status of these farmers. This entire exercise will generate more jobs in rural areas,” he said.

The government also has plans to make products out of sheep and goat skin. “Officials from the department will be sent to Ambur in Tamil Nadu and Kolkata to study leather and other products being made there using sheep and goat skin,” he said. Jayachandra held a meeting of officials on the project at Vidhana Soudha.

