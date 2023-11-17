Murugha seer released after 14 months in jail

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Murugha Mutt pontiff Dr. Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested in two POCSO cases, was released on Thursday after 14 months in jail.

The High Court of Karnataka granted him bail in one case. Second Additional District and Sessions Court Judge BK Komala on Wednesday issued an order directing the Chitradurga district prison authorities to release Dr Shivamurthy Sharanaru. But he was not released on Wednesday as the court order did not reach the jail officials on time.

The pontiff was received by a large number of devotees outside the district prison on Old Bengaluru Road. He left for Shivayogashrama Virakta Mutt at Davanagere, where he will stay till the completion of the court cases.

Challakere CMC member gave bond for seer’s release

At Davanagere, Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru told reporters that he would not react as the matter is sub-judice. His advocates will speak, he said. The sessions court examined the conditions imposed by the high court and issued the release order. As the order reached the prison late in the evening, he was not released.

Earlier, the police issued a copy of the body warrant to the prison authorities in the second POCSO case.

Clarity sought

The counsel for the pontiff objected to the appeal made by the public prosecutor, who urged the court to convert the body warrant issued in the second case into judicial custody.

On Thursday, the judge postponed the hearing of the plea by the public prosecutor to November 18. The judge directed the prosecution and the pontiff’s advocates to give clarity on some matters related to the second case.

The bond for the release of the pontiff was given by Challakere CMC member KC Nagaraj and one Madhusudhan. The pontiff was arrested in two POCSO cases in September 2022 and lodged in Chitradurga district prison.

