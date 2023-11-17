Home States Karnataka

Quadruple Murder: Family demands trial at fast track court

The family also suggested the name of special public prosecutor Shivaprasad Alva to appear in the case on behalf of the prosecution.

The family photo of Haseena along with her husband Mohammed Noor and children. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Mohammed Noor, whose four family members were murdered at Tripti Layout in Nejar on Sunday, demanded a fast-track trial in the case and appointment of a senior special public prosecutor.

In a memorandum submitted to women and child development minister Laxmi Hebbalkar who visited him on Friday, Mohammed Noor urged the home department to consider the incident as a special case.

They have suggested the name of special public prosecutor Shivaprasad Alva to appear in the case on behalf of the prosecution.

“We are thankful to Udupi SP Dr Arun K and his team for arresting the accused within 52 hours of the crime. We also thank the chief minister, home minister, district minister, MLAs and leaders of various political parties and organisations for being with our family.

Justice should be served to the family by taking up the case trial through a fast-track court that could ensure severe punishment to the accused at the earliest,” Mohammed and Ashraf, a relative said.

Minister Hebbalkar, who is also the Udupi district minister, consoled the family members after receiving the memorandum.
    
Four members of a family,  Haseena, 47, her daughters Afnan, 23, Aynaz, 21, and son Aaseem, 14, were found stabbed to death in their house on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hajira, Haseena’s 70-year-old mother-in-law, had managed to escape with injuries as she locked herself in a bathroom. The police on Wednesday arrested Praveen Arun Chougule, 39, a cabin crew member employed with an airline company in connection with the quadruple murder case.

