Udupi quadruple murder: Minister promises speedy justice to victims' family

UDUPI: District in charge minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said that the government will be with Mohammed Noor, whose family members were brutally murdered at Tripti Layout in Nejar here on Sunday.

Paying a visit to the house where four members of a family were murdered, Hebbalkar told reporters that the Udupi police have done a commendable job by arresting the accused immediately. “I have consoled the family members and instilled confidence in them. We will do everything possible on behalf of the government to ensure speedy justice to the family,” the minister said.

Responding to a query, the minister said that people of Udupi love peace and the incident has brought fear in their minds.

“Such incidents should not have happened. All measures to prevent such incidents will be taken, especially in residential areas. I will speak to the DC and SP to make necessary arrangements for the installation of CCTVs and other surveillance systems in the Udupi district,” she said.

On the arrest of accused Praveen Arun Chougule, from Kudachi police station limits in Belagavi on Tuesday, the minister said that no one had a clue about him.

“The accused, who is married and has two children, looks like a psycho. The mental status of the accused, who has committed four murders within 20 minutes, is beyond our imagination,” the minister said.

On the demand for a fast-track trial for the murder case, Hebbalkar said that the government will extend all possible support to the family to expedite the case within the framework of law.

