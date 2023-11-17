Home States Karnataka

Video episode: HD Kumaraswamy demands Siddaramaiah's resignation

Taking to social media, Kumaraswamy said both Siddaramaiah and his son have made the CM’s office a place of extortion.

Published: 17th November 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State JDS president HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday alleged that the Congress government is doing roll call business. “Cash for posting trade is happening in the government,” Kumaraswamy alleged. 

The CM’s son Yathindra’s video proves how shameless a government can be. It reveals the true colors of the so-called socialist, Kumaraswamy alleged. He demanded that Siddaramaiah resign as CM as he did not have any moral right to continue in office.

Taking to social media, Kumaraswamy said both father and son have made the CM’s office a place of extortion. This incident proves Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s involvement in “transfer business”. The father and son have lowered the state’s image and prestige. “If this business is happening openly (as shown in the video), one can imagine the business within the four walls,” he alleged.

Kumaraswamy said Yathindra’s behavior and attitude indicate he is shadow CM. “Looks like Yathindra is the extortion minister at CM’s office” he alleged. Kumaraswamy sought to know who the person on call was. “Is he so influential to speak to the CM over the phone? Earlier, I stated that they are collecting Rs 30 lakh per transfer. But Siddaramaiah had stated that it is not true. Now, I want to know what Siddaramaiah has to say,” he said. 

Kumaraswamy said every time he makes an allegation, the CM calls it hit-and-run. “People will know the truth. Your son has proved your extortion business at a public event. The man who believes in Ahinda ideology should come clear now,” the former CM said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressSiddaramaiahHD KumaraswamyjdsYathindra Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp