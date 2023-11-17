Video episode: HD Kumaraswamy demands Siddaramaiah's resignation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State JDS president HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday alleged that the Congress government is doing roll call business. “Cash for posting trade is happening in the government,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

The CM’s son Yathindra’s video proves how shameless a government can be. It reveals the true colors of the so-called socialist, Kumaraswamy alleged. He demanded that Siddaramaiah resign as CM as he did not have any moral right to continue in office.

Taking to social media, Kumaraswamy said both father and son have made the CM’s office a place of extortion. This incident proves Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s involvement in “transfer business”. The father and son have lowered the state’s image and prestige. “If this business is happening openly (as shown in the video), one can imagine the business within the four walls,” he alleged.

Kumaraswamy said Yathindra’s behavior and attitude indicate he is shadow CM. “Looks like Yathindra is the extortion minister at CM’s office” he alleged. Kumaraswamy sought to know who the person on call was. “Is he so influential to speak to the CM over the phone? Earlier, I stated that they are collecting Rs 30 lakh per transfer. But Siddaramaiah had stated that it is not true. Now, I want to know what Siddaramaiah has to say,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said every time he makes an allegation, the CM calls it hit-and-run. “People will know the truth. Your son has proved your extortion business at a public event. The man who believes in Ahinda ideology should come clear now,” the former CM said.

