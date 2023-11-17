Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s video kicks up political storm, Opposition bays for CM’s blood

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: A video clip of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and former Congress MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah discussing with his father over the phone about “giving only four-five” (presumed to be a transfer of government officials) has kicked up a political storm in the state.

Opposition JDS and BJP termed Yathindra a “shadow CM” and slammed the Congress government for rampant corruption in transfers. The video has led to calls from the opposition demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation, despite his refutation. Yathindra has come under criticism after a leaked video clip featured him calling his father CM Siddaramaiah asking him to “consider names given by him”.

This has given enough reason for former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy to level corruption charges at Siddaramaiah, insisting that the conversation in the video clip was about “transfer business”. The video shows Yathindra mentioning the name “Vivekananda” and instructing in Kannada “only to consider 4-5 names given by him”.

CM says he’ll retire from politics if Kumaraswamy proves his allegations

Yathindra is heard pulling up a certain “Mahadeva”, who Kumaraswamy has alleged is Siddaramaiah’s Officer on Special Duty R Mahadeva, over forwarding a list other than the one suggested by him, and is heard demanding to know who gave those names in the list.

However, the conversation does not reveal whether it is a transfer list or some beneficiaries under social sector programmes. But Kumaraswamy alleged it is a transfer list and sought a probe into the episode to find out which transfer list Yathindra was referring to in the conversation (see box for the conversation). He demanded that Siddaramaiah resign as CM.

The BJP posted on ‘X’: “This shadow CM (Yathindra) is more powerful than CM! The ex-MLA Yathindra gave an order to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he should do only ‘what I have given him’ and not more than that.” Siddaramaiah refuted the allegations stating that they were discussing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) works and not transfers.

He said he would retire from politics if Kumaraswamy proved his allegations. Kumaraswamy also sought to know what role Siddaramaiah plays as CM and took a dig at him stating, “What is his (CM’s) role? Is it his job to call his son and ask him what to do?”

Hitting back at Kumaraswamy on social media, Siddaramaiah said, “A thief does not trust others, so is the case with Kumaraswamy. Even after I clarified the telephonic conversation with Yathindra, Kumaraswamy has not stopped spreading lies.”

He said “Vivekananda” mentioned in Yathindra’s conversation is a block education officer in Varuna constituency. “This BEO had sent a list to my joint secretary about five government schools at Harohalli in Varuna which need repair works. Yathindra was speaking on this with me,” he said.

He shared the documents of the schools that need repairs. He said although he need not give justifications for it, the false news that was being circulated was misleading people, which is why he was forced to do so. “Lies, cheating, breaking the trust are weapons of Kumaraswamy,” he said.

Meanwhile defending Yathindra, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the cash for transfer allegations by

BJP and JDS against the former MLA are baseless.

“Yathindra has not taken names of any officer or post or even made any remarks which even remotely indicate a transfer scam. What is wrong if he wants a few good officers transferred to his father’s constituency? It is natural for politicians to seek transfer of good officers to their constituencies,” he told reporters.

On the appropriateness of Yathindra seeking transfer in his father’s constituency, Shivakumar said, “Often, I am unable to spend enough time in my constituency and my brother attends to many requests of people. Many times, we delegate responsibilities to local leaders in the constituency as well. There is nothing wrong with it.”

As the chairman of the Ashraya committee, Yathindra is well within his powers to address issues related to schools in the constituency, Shivakumar said. Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said Yathindra was not speaking about transfers. It may be recalled that Yathindra came under fire from the opposition when he participated in a function that mentioned that cookers and iron boxes were distributed to people ahead of the assembly elections.

THE CONVERSATION

Yathindra: “Hello Appa ….Vivekananda! …..To where?….. No, I didn’t give that. Give it (the phone) to Mahadeva. I had given only five.”

Then he speaks to Mahadeva.

Yathindra: Mahadeva, why are you giving something...? ….Who has given that? Nothing but whatever 4-5 I have given, that alone should be done.”

