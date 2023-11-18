Call Before U Dig: People, civic agencies unaware of app to avoid unmonitored digging  

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Did you know there is a portal ‘Call Before U Dig’ (CBuD), where utility agencies have to apply to get permission before taking up digging works? Well, most government agencies are also not aware of it.

The portal, which is also available in the form of a mobile app, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22, 2023. The portal was launched to bring excavators and asset owners on a single platform, to underwrite and mitigate losses due to unmonitored digging activities.

A senior official from GAIL CNG said many utility agencies are not aware of the portal and the services offered. The official said had it been known, the existing underground gas pipeline at Bidadi would not have sustained cracks in July.

Speaking on the sidelines of the mock drill being undertaken at GAIL gas CNG station at a software park in Yelahanka, the official from GAIL told TNIE: “Ideally, there should be coordination between agencies to ensure that no accidents occur. But there have been instances where utility agencies have taken up work, not knowing there is a gas pipeline underground. The portal was created to avoid accidents. But not many know of it or utilize it. It is yet to pick up and usually, any new initiative takes time to be accepted and adopted.”

The official added that accidents occur due to a lack of awareness and proper information, and is the reason why annual mock drills and awareness programmes are held, involving all stakeholders, including the district administration, SDRF, and NDRF.

“It has been observed that digging work is taken up regularly along roadsides and places even where CNG gas line markings are placed. It has also been observed that the contractor and civic agency are

not aware of this. Areas around gas pipelines should be handled very carefully,” the official said.

When Express asked some BWSSB and BBMP staffers on the grounds of the existence of the portal, they said they were not aware and were working only based on complaints and contracts awarded.

