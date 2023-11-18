CM Siddaramaiah sure of Congress win in five state polls, slams PM over guarantees

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed confidence in the Congress winning the ongoing five-state Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters here, the CM said that they have information that the people’s verdict will be in favour of the Congress. He, however, rubbished reports of the Union Government advancing the Lok Sabha elections if the mandate is in favour of the Congress.

Asked if the Centre will call for early elections to take advantage of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, Siddaramaiah said the Congress was not against the temple construction. “It is an old issue already resolved by the Supreme Court. The people of India believe in unity in diversity. We have remained as one country after being ruled by the Mughals and the Britishers. India is home to several religions, castes and languages. But people believe in inclusiveness,” the CM added.

Referring to the PM criticising him and his guarantee schemes at a recent election rally in Madhya Pradesh, Siddaramaiah said that the former, who opposed the schemes in Karnataka, has himself announced several guarantees in poll-bound states. He said that the Centre under the banner of Viksit Bharat Yatra has sent publicity vans claiming the programmes to be PM’s guarantee schemes.

Siddaramaiah also said that the corruption charges against him and his government are politically motivated.

‘Hit-and-run cases’

On state JDS president HD Kumaraswamy’s attack on the State Government and his son Yathindra, Siddaramaiah said that he will reply to the former CM in the upcoming winter session of the legislature. “The charges are baseless. We will not run away. Tell me one incident where Kumaraswamy has spoken the truth. All his allegations are hit-and-run cases,” the CM added.

On Kumaraswamy seeking a probe, the CM said the government can order an investigation only when there is evidence.

When asked if Karnataka will protest the delay in the release of NDRF funds to tackle drought, Siddaramaiah said that the term of the 15th Finance Commission has just ended. “The tenure of the 16th Finance Commission has started and the government will raise objections only if injustice is meted out to the state,” he said.

He said the Centre is yet to respond to Karnataka’s plea seeking rs 17,000 crore to tackle drought in the state.

“The Central team that visited Karnataka to study drought is yet to submit its report. The Centre has not responded to the state’s plea,” he said, adding that the compensation is not alms from the Centre but tax paid by the states.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed confidence in the Congress winning the ongoing five-state Assembly elections. Addressing reporters here, the CM said that they have information that the people’s verdict will be in favour of the Congress. He, however, rubbished reports of the Union Government advancing the Lok Sabha elections if the mandate is in favour of the Congress. Asked if the Centre will call for early elections to take advantage of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, Siddaramaiah said the Congress was not against the temple construction. “It is an old issue already resolved by the Supreme Court. The people of India believe in unity in diversity. We have remained as one country after being ruled by the Mughals and the Britishers. India is home to several religions, castes and languages. But people believe in inclusiveness,” the CM added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Referring to the PM criticising him and his guarantee schemes at a recent election rally in Madhya Pradesh, Siddaramaiah said that the former, who opposed the schemes in Karnataka, has himself announced several guarantees in poll-bound states. He said that the Centre under the banner of Viksit Bharat Yatra has sent publicity vans claiming the programmes to be PM’s guarantee schemes. Siddaramaiah also said that the corruption charges against him and his government are politically motivated. ‘Hit-and-run cases’ On state JDS president HD Kumaraswamy’s attack on the State Government and his son Yathindra, Siddaramaiah said that he will reply to the former CM in the upcoming winter session of the legislature. “The charges are baseless. We will not run away. Tell me one incident where Kumaraswamy has spoken the truth. All his allegations are hit-and-run cases,” the CM added. On Kumaraswamy seeking a probe, the CM said the government can order an investigation only when there is evidence. When asked if Karnataka will protest the delay in the release of NDRF funds to tackle drought, Siddaramaiah said that the term of the 15th Finance Commission has just ended. “The tenure of the 16th Finance Commission has started and the government will raise objections only if injustice is meted out to the state,” he said. He said the Centre is yet to respond to Karnataka’s plea seeking rs 17,000 crore to tackle drought in the state. “The Central team that visited Karnataka to study drought is yet to submit its report. The Centre has not responded to the state’s plea,” he said, adding that the compensation is not alms from the Centre but tax paid by the states. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp