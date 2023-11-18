Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple too to get Rs 2,000 every month  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has directed Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar to ensure Rs 2,000 is credited into the account of the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru every month before releasing a similar amount to Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries. Earlier, Congress MLC Dinesh Gooligowda wrote to Shivakumar, requesting him to start the practice.

In his letter, the MLC had stated that before the Assembly elections, Congress members had kept the five guarantee scheme cards before Goddess Chamundeshwari and offered prayers. “We had prayed before Nadadevathe, where we promised to fulfill all the guarantees soon after coming to power. After the poll results, with the support of the people, we are in power. To mark this, in August this year, we launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru by offering a puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari again.” he said.

Shivakumar, along with Hebbalkar and other MLAs, visited the Chamundeshwari temple on top of Chamundi Hills just before the launch of the scheme and offered puja again. “In fact, we had offered Rs 2,000 to the hundi at the temple to mark Gruha Lakshmi scheme where women head of the family would get Rs 2,000 every month,” he wrote in his letter.

Every month, Rs 2,000 is given to 1.3 crore families and people from these families are seeing good days with the additional income. “I request the government to credit Rs 2,000 to the temple every month before releasing the funds to the beneficiaries” he had appealed. Based on Gooligowda’s letter, Shivakumar has written to Hebbalkar to ensure the amount.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has directed Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar to ensure Rs 2,000 is credited into the account of the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru every month before releasing a similar amount to Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries. Earlier, Congress MLC Dinesh Gooligowda wrote to Shivakumar, requesting him to start the practice. In his letter, the MLC had stated that before the Assembly elections, Congress members had kept the five guarantee scheme cards before Goddess Chamundeshwari and offered prayers. “We had prayed before Nadadevathe, where we promised to fulfill all the guarantees soon after coming to power. After the poll results, with the support of the people, we are in power. To mark this, in August this year, we launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru by offering a puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari again.” he said. Shivakumar, along with Hebbalkar and other MLAs, visited the Chamundeshwari temple on top of Chamundi Hills just before the launch of the scheme and offered puja again. “In fact, we had offered Rs 2,000 to the hundi at the temple to mark Gruha Lakshmi scheme where women head of the family would get Rs 2,000 every month,” he wrote in his letter. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Every month, Rs 2,000 is given to 1.3 crore families and people from these families are seeing good days with the additional income. “I request the government to credit Rs 2,000 to the temple every month before releasing the funds to the beneficiaries” he had appealed. Based on Gooligowda’s letter, Shivakumar has written to Hebbalkar to ensure the amount. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp