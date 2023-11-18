Gowda suspends JDS state chief Ibrahim for anti-party activities  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Friday suspended party state president CM Ibrahim with immediate effect for anti-party activities, an official press release from the party stated. Explaining the charges against Ibrahim, it pointed to the violation of party rules and discipline as the reason for Ibrahim’s suspension. However, it failed to spell out the sections and clauses under which the decision was taken.

But not the one to be put down, Ibrahim insisted that he is the real JDS and that he and his supporters have called an important executive committee meeting on December 9 in Bengaluru, where they will seek to change party national president Deve Gowda himself. Ibrahim claimed he has the support of all the 19 party MLAs and that they are in constant touch with him. Ibrahim said that while he is the real JDS, Gowda is part of JD(BJP).

The press note stated, “Ibrahim was totally inactive as president of the party’s state unit. He had not taken up programmes and activities to strengthen the party organisation/membership by way of a registration drive. He violated the party’s decision to ally with BJP in the interest of the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

It pointed out that, “The party’s national president Deve Gowda was given unanimous powers to form an alliance with BJP for the Lok Sabha elections in the interest of the party and the national president and Legislature Party leaders were given full powers to discuss the alliance with BJP leaders and CM Ibrahim was present in all the meetings held to take a decision on this. Yet, he has made contradictory statements that could harm the party.’’

It stated that on October 19, Gowda dissolved the working committee, which comprised the state party president, under Article 10 of the party’s constitution.

It stated, “On November 7, Ibrahim had called or a JDS meeting in Bengaluru under the name of ‘Chintana Manthana’ to protest against the JDS-BJP alliance. He had also made irresponsible statements against the party’s national president and legislature party leaders and levelled false allegations. Further on Wednesday, November 15, Ibrahim had called for a JDS party meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, under the leadership of CK Nannu, and violated party discipline. In the wake of all these behaviours and statements, Ibrahim has been suspended from the party for making statements that are opposed to the interests of the party.’’

