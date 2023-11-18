HD Kumaraswamy pays Rs 68,000 fine, targets DK Shivakumar over Lulu Mall

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The political slugfest between Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy continued with the latter on Friday dragging Lulu Mall in Bengaluru into the picture. Kumaraswamy alleged, “The mall built and owned by Shivakumar has erred on many counts, including not clearing electricity bills for six months before it was opened.”

Kumaraswamy paid Bescom a penalty of Rs 68,526 for utilizing electricity through an illegal connection to illuminate his JP Nagar residence for Deepavali. He turned the table against Shivakumar, making allegations directed against the mall. “The 24-acre land, where Lulu Mall stands, is kharab land. In 1934, it was given to Minerva Mill. I know how they (buyers) burnt that document. They bought it illegally and built a mall. I will release the documents soon,” he warned, addressing the media.

He claimed that the Congress government is playing vendetta politics by conducting inquiries into certain cases. “It may be the Jantakal mining case or issues over my land in Bidadi, they all should be investigated. I am waiting for this to be done as soon as possible,” he said.

He insisted that irregularities surrounding Lulu Mall should be probed. “Did the Bescom vigilance squad disclose the information on the unpaid electricity bill for six months before Lulu Mall opened? Where did they get electricity from? Did they generate electricity from the sky,” he asked.

He raised the issue of a high-tension electric line passing over Sujatha Theatre being laid underground and asked whether the mall owner followed the guidelines.

Kumaraswamy asked Shivakumar whether he paid for the electricity consumed during the Mekedatu padayatra and Kanakotsava the latter organised in his Kanakapura Assembly constituency.

Rejecting the allegations, Shivakumar said, “I am not scared of hollow threats and blackmails and Kumaraswamy knows it well. I am ready to produce all documents pertaining to these allegations. Hang me if you find any wrongdoing.”

He alleged, “Kumaraswamy has lost his mental balance. He is talking rubbish in desperation. The people of the state have already given him an answer in the last election. I am ready to give an answer too.”

He claimed that the Lulu Mall land belonged to a central government organization and one of his friends had purchased it through a tender. “I purchased it from him and entered into a joint venture to build a mall. What is wrong with it,” he questioned.

He alleged that Kumaraswamy and his family tried a similar trick in the past too to pin him down. “His father (HD Deve Gowda) made a futile attempt to contain me through a bureaucrat named Jayaraj. Now they are trying the same. As a public figure, I have declared all my income and assets. Let them get an investigation done, I am ready for everything.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Mysuru that Kumaraswamy accepted committing a mistake by paying the fine for illegally drawing power. Asked about imposing an excess power bill, he said the fine was imposed by Bescom authorities.

