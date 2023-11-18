In first in country, Visvesvaraya Technological University starts online UG, PG courses

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Visvesvaraya Technological University Belagavi has become the first state-run technological university to offer online courses for various subjects from the present academic year.

According to the Director of Kalaburagi Regional Center Basavaraj Gaduge, VTU is the only technological university which has been accorded permission by the UGC to run online programmes. The syllabus of these online programmes will be industry oriented and students who pass these courses will get jobs in industries at the earliest as VTU is set to ink MoUs with several industries, Gaduge said.

Director of the Online programmes of VTU, Prof. Sandhya Joshi, told Express that the admission process has already begun and interested candidates could visit the official website of VTU at www.onlinedegree.vtu.ac.in. The admission process will be carried out throughout the year. VTU will provide certificates to successful candidates after completion of their course.

The VTU has started online programmes to provide opportunities for students who cannot attend regular classes. Exams will be conducted using the State Exam Browser App which would not give any scope for malpractice, said Prof. Sandhya Joshi. She added that the fee structure is also very competitive and will be relatively less than other universities.

Speaking to TNIE on the condition of anonymity, the principal of an engineering college said that it will be difficult for students to concentrate on lessons taught through online mode. Therefore, poor students cannot benefit from the programmes.

Programmes on online mode

Undergraduate Programmes offered through online mode include BBA in Digital Marketing, BCA in Data Analytics and BCA in Data Sciences. These programmes are of 3-year duration and students who have passed II PUC in any discipline can apply for it.

Postgraduate programmes which can be studied online mode are MBA in Business Analytics, MBA in (HRM/ FM/MM), MCA in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science and MCA in Cyber Security and Cloud Computing. Any graduate can apply for these courses.

However, candidates applying for MCA courses should have studied mathematics as a subject in their degree. The course duration is 2 years.

Post Graduate Diploma online progrmmes include PCD in Cyber Security & Cloud Computing, PGD in Big Data Analytics, PGD in Software Testing, PGD in Financial Analytics/Marketing Analytics/HR Analytics and PGD in Investment Management/Risk Management/Financial Management/Retail Management. The eligibility for these programmes is a degree in any discipline and the duration of the course is 2 years each.

