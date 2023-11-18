Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government extends deadline for High-Security Number Plates to February

Of the over 2 crore vehicle owners in the state, only 2.5 lakh people in Karnataka have changed their number plates, according to sources.

Published: 18th November 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Number plates

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Poor public response has prompted the State government to extend the deadline to change existing vehicle registration number plates to High-Security Number Plates (HSRP). 

According to orders issued by the transport department on Friday, the deadline for people to change their number plates is February 17, 2004. The earlier deadline was September 17, 2023. Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy told The New Indian Express that so far, only 3 percent of the state’s population has changed their number plates. 

This is because the State government and department have not been insisting on it, due to an ongoing case. He added, “Now we will be insisting on it as the Central government is also pressuring us. It is being strictly enforced across India, except in Karnataka.”

According to Sudhir Goyal, executive member and spokesperson of the Association of Registration Plates Manufacturers of India, of the over 2 crore vehicle owners in the state, only 2.5 lakh people in Karnataka have changed their number plates, because awareness from the state government and transport officials on this is lacking. 

Citing the example of Odisha, he said in six months, 58 lakh people changed their number plates because of aggressive awareness campaigns. Similar is the case with Uttar Pradesh, where it has been noted that each time the government would create awareness drives, registrations would increase, but would also come down when the campaign reduced. 

He explained that after an online application is made, slots for HSRP are given after 3-4 days because it takes so many days to process the application and make the number plates. Since people are getting their slots on the fourth or fifth day, it shows there is no waiting period and bookings are very poor. In other states, the waiting slots are 1-2 months long.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
high-security number plates HSRP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp