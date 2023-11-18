Karnataka speaker downplays comments about his religion

By Express News Service

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Saturday sought to play down the comments of Housing and Minority welfare minister Zameer Ahmed Khan about the Congress making a Muslim person the speaker of the state assembly.

"I am bound by only party and religion and that is the Indian Constitution. Being a Speaker, I am not associated with any particular political party," Khader said.

"I do not want to comment on any individual's statement. I am Speaker for everyone and this post has nothing to do with any particular party, caste or religion. I work as per our Constitution. Speaker's post must not be looked at on the basis of a religion or party. If anybody respects me, it is not for U T Khader but for my post and I will ensure to protect the sanctity of this post," he added.

Khan had kicked up a political storm during election campaigning in Telangana recently by stating that Congress had made a Muslim as Speaker and senior BJP leaders now bow him in the House.

Responding to queries, Khader said he was not appointed as the Speaker based on his religion but to work as per the Indian Constitution.

Dakshina Kannada BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel meanwhile demanded the resignation of Zameer for 'disrespecting' the Speaker. "Zameer has disrespected the Speaker's post by painting it with a religious color. It shows Zameer's mindset. Chief minister Siddaramaiah must seek Zameer's resignation" he said.

On the selection of BY Vijayendra as BJP party president and R Ashoka as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Kateel maintained there is no dissent in the party. "BY Vijayendra has the capacity to lead the party and he has toured the state for the last 10 years. R Ashoka is a senior party leader. Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has expressed his opinion and we will sit together and discuss the matter at the party level," Nalin said.

Meanwhile, JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda responded to the tiff between his son and former CM HD Kumaraswamy and chief minister Siddaramaiah over Yathindra Siddaramaiah making a phone call to an officer in CMO, and urged the CM not to make personal comments. "Let us not make objectionable personal comments against anyone. Senior politicians must be role models for the young leaders. CM Siddaramaiah, who is an experienced politician must indulge in constructive criticism and not make personal comments," he said.

