Pregnant lawyer to write exam at Mangaluru court

Nethravathi wrote to the high court requesting it to permit her to write the examination in Mangaluru as she is unable to travel due to her delicate health condition.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a first, the High Court of Karnataka has permitted an eight-and-a-half-month pregnant lawyer from Dakshina Kannada to write the judicial services main examination at the district court in Mangaluru due to her inability to travel to Bengaluru.

The high court has specially deputed a lady judicial officer from Bengaluru as an observer to conduct the examination for Nethravathi, the candidate, at the district court under the supervision of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Dakshina Kannada.

“This thoughtful and kind gesture of Hon’ble Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale will hold high esteem in the history of the High Court of Karnataka,” said KS Bharath Kumar, Registrar General, High Court of Karnataka, in a press note issued here on Friday.

For 57 posts of civil judge, 6,000 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination in July 2023. Nethravathi is among the 1,022 candidates eligible for the main examination to be held on November 18 and 19 in Bengaluru.

The request was placed before the High Court Committee for Direct Recruitment of Civil Judges comprising Justice PS Dinesh Kumar, Justice K Somashekar, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav, Justice Ashok S Kinagi and Justice M Nagaprasanna, which considered it.

