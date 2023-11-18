Woman accuses Ballari MP Devendrappa’s son Ranganath YD of cheating

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman has filed a complaint against Ballari BJP MP Devendrappa’s son Ranganath YD, alleging that he took advantage of her physically, with the assurance of marriage. Ranganath also filed a counter-complaint against the woman in Mysuru. The audio of the conversation between the two has gone viral.

The complaint given by the woman stated that Ranganath, 42, through mutual friends reportedly befriended the woman, a resident of Vijayanagar for over a year. After reportedly being in contact with her, Ranganath allegedly told her that he would marry her.

The woman also mentioned in her complaint that Ranganath took her to Mysuru in January early this year, saying that he would take her home. However, he later told her he couldn’t take her home that day and they stayed at a hotel, where he allegedly had a physical relationship with her. After that, he allegedly started ignoring her.

A case was registered with Basavanagudi Women’s Police Station under IPC Sections 417, 420, and 506. Police issued a notice to Ranganath to record his statement.

