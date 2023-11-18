Home States Karnataka

Woman accuses Ballari MP Devendrappa’s son Ranganath YD of cheating

The complaint given by the woman stated that Ranganath YD, through mutual friends reportedly befriended the woman, a resident of Vijayanagar for over a year.

Published: 18th November 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Cheating

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman has filed a complaint against Ballari BJP MP Devendrappa’s son Ranganath YD, alleging that he took advantage of her physically, with the assurance of marriage. Ranganath also filed a counter-complaint against the woman in Mysuru. The audio of the conversation between the two has gone viral. 

The complaint given by the woman stated that Ranganath, 42, through mutual friends reportedly befriended the woman, a resident of Vijayanagar for over a year. After reportedly being in contact with her, Ranganath allegedly told her that he would marry her.

The woman also mentioned in her complaint that Ranganath took her to Mysuru in January early this year, saying that he would take her home. However, he later told her he couldn’t take her home that day and they stayed at a hotel, where he allegedly had a physical relationship with her. After that, he allegedly started ignoring her. 

A case was registered with Basavanagudi Women’s Police Station under IPC Sections 417, 420, and 506. Police issued a notice to Ranganath to record his statement.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ballari MP DevendrappaRanganath YD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp