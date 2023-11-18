Zameer’s ‘bow to Muslim speaker’ remark sparks controversy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statement that all senior BJP MLAs in the state now have to bow before Muslim Speaker UT Khader has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition BJP and JDS.

Addressing a Congress rally in poll-bound Telangana State on Friday, Zameer said that his party made him and Rahim Khan ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet. It appointed Saleem Ahmed Khan as chief whip of the upper house and Naseer Ahmed as political secretary. “Never in the history of Karnataka, a Muslim was made speaker of the Legislative Assembly. UT Khader has been made speaker of the house. Now, all senior BJP leaders in the house have to say Namaskar sir (bowing before the speaker). All this was

possible because of the Congress,” he said.

With many leaders of opposition parties criticizing him for insulting the constitutional post, Zameer was quick to clarify that he had spoken only about the respect given to the Muslim community by the Congress and that he had not insulted legislators of any party.

Hitting out at Zameer, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said Zameer showed his disrespect to the esteemed speaker’s chair by making such remarks.

Zameer’s remark insult to House: HDK

“Regardless of party affiliation, all MLAs, including those from BJP, uphold the speaker’s position as the constitutional and ceremonial leader of the house. Zameer Ahmed’s inappropriate remarks, attempting to associate religious undertones with the speaker’s constitutional role, are profoundly undemocratic and reveal a lack of faith in the Constitution. We firmly denounce this behavior and call for an unconditional apology,” he tweeted.

JDS floor leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy condemned Zameer’s statement and said it is an insult to the House. However, none of the Congress leaders reacted to his controversial statement.

Zameer, who is known for his controversial statements, recently stated that the Congress came to power in Karnataka because of Muslims.

