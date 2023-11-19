CBI sleuths raid Belagavi Cantonment Board office  

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths raided the office of the Cantonment Board on Saturday over the repeated allegations made by a resident regarding illegal constructions, land encroachments, illegal appointments to various posts in the Belagavi Cantonment Board. The CBI inquired the Cantonment Board Chief Executive Officer, K Anand, and other staff on the board.

Belagavi Cantonment Board office.

It was a joint operation by the CBI officials of Delhi and Bengaluru. A government nominated member of the board, Sudhir Tupekar, had also raised complaints of irregularities in various post appointments.

A resident of the Belagavi camp area, Cleton Coylo, who claims to have made over 10,000 complaints on the e-Chhawani portal of cantonment boards regarding the irregularities said, “I have made several complaints about illegal constructions, land encroachments, appointments of various posts in the Belagavi Cantonment Board. A complaint was also registered at Camp police station, but in vain.”

“The officers and staff here spend most of their time without work. I have posted about the same on X. The CBI should do a thorough investigation into all the irregularities,” he urged.

