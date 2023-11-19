Former chief secretary BK Bhattacharya passes away

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief secretary of Karnataka BK Bhattacharya passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday. He was 83, and is survived by his wife Theresa Bhattacharya, the first woman chief secretary of Karnataka, and two children. Bhattacharya, who had complained of breathlessness two days ago, was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Friday morning, and passed away the same evening.

Bhattacharya retired as Chief Secretary on December 30, 2000, and was later succeeded by his wife Theresa.

The IAS Officers’ Association expressed grief on the passing of the former bureaucrat. Chief Minister Siddaramiah also expressed condolences, stating, “I am saddened to learn that Shri B K Bhattacharya a very senior retired IAS officer passed away yesterday night.

When I was the Finance Minister during 1994-99, he served as the Finance Secretary. He was an upright officer and I enjoyed working with him. My deepest condolences to his family,” he posted on X.

