How did officer’s name come in transfer list: HD Kumaraswamy

In a series of posts on X, Kumaraswamy mentioned about the transfer order of police inspectors, where he pointed out that Vivekananda has reportedly been transferred from State Intelligence to VV Pura

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as a controversial video clip of Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah has gone viral, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday alleged that the name of the “official” mentioned in Yathindra’s phone conversation with his father, CM Siddaramaiah, was one of the police officers transferred. 

Kumaraswamy, who has alleged a cash-for-posts scam in the Siddaramaiah government, claimed that the one “Vivekananda’’ mentioned in Yathindra’s conversation is a senior police officer, who was transferred to a station in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah denied the allegations. 

In a series of posts on X, Kumaraswamy mentioned about the transfer order of police inspectors, where he pointed out that Vivekananda has reportedly been transferred from State Intelligence to VV Pura. Kumaraswamy referred to Yathindra’s video, where he had mentioned Vivekananda.

The former CM connected Yathindra’s conversation with the transfer order, where there is a mention of Vivekanand, and accordingly questioned Siddaramiah. “... you (CM) alleged Kumaraswamy makes allegations like a hit-and-run... What do you have to say now?” he questioned.

YATHINDRA BREAKS SILENCE, SEEKS EVIDENCE FROM HDK
Mysuru: Breaking his silence on Saturday, former Congress MLA Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah refuted allegations levelled against him by former CM HD Kumaraswamy. He challenged the JDS leader to show evidence before making allegations. “I need not clarify anything, as I haven’t spoken about money. I speak to the CM on many issues. This time, it was about CSR funds. How can anyone jump to a conclusion, presuming that it is a transfer list?” Yathindra asked. He in turn alleged that Kumaraswamy’s entire family is into politics and all transfers were made after receiving kickbacks when they were in power.

will reply in winter session, says chief minister
Mysuru: Referring to JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy firing another salvo accusing the government of a cash for transfer scam, CM Siddaramaiah said he cannot reply to baseless charges and will answer in the winter session. He maintained that the Vivekananda named in the video involving Yathindra is a Block Education Officer and not a Police Inspector in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah said the BJP is living in an illusion. He observed that rifts would further deepen within the party, after BY Vijayendra and R Ashoka were made the BJP state president and Leader of the Opposition, respectively. 

