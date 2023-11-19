Home States Karnataka

India must maintain its multi-polar character: Pankaj Saran, former deputy National Security Advisor

Adding to this, Ambassador Ranjan Mathai, former foreign secretary of India, said India should stop changing its stand on its import and export policies.

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While India’s economic growth projected at $10 trillion by 2035 is acceptable by global standards, the gap will remain wide with China as their growth is projected at $ 50 trillion, said Pankaj Saran, former deputy national security advisor. 

He observed that the gap is because China’s reforms started in 1978, whereas India’s started from 1991. 

Speaking to TNIE at the sidelines of the session- Mapping Trajectory of Asia 2035: Future of the Asian Century, at the ninth Synergia conclave, he said India has to devise a strategy to maintain its multi-polar character. Though India may not be the largest country in Asia, it will surely play a significant role in the next decade. Along with artificial intelligence, it will need to work on its fiscal policy and political stability. 

Adding to this, Ambassador Ranjan Mathai, former foreign secretary of India, said India should stop changing its stand on its import and export policies. Stressing on the oil situation, Mathai said as 88% of India’s oil is imported, one war in the gulf or any Asian country will have serious implications on the nation.

To grow faster, India must stop depending on items made in China and foster competition within the country. Mathai added that India’s GDP recovery post pandemic has been impressive. 

