India needs a national security policy: PS Raghavan, chairman of NSAB

He said work on having a strategy for internal security is on along with military, drought, economic and financial policies.

Published: 19th November 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ambassador PS Raghavan, chairman of NSAB, India.. (Photo | Special arrangement, IPS-journal)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s time for India to have its own national security policy. The National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) has done whatever it could do for such a policy. Its suggestions have been accepted by the Union Government and its security council, said Ambassador PS Raghavan, chairman of NSAB, India.

Speaking on the sidelines of a discussion on ‘Global Futures 2035 - Plausible Alternate Futures’ as part of the Ninth Synergia Conclave here on Saturday, Raghavan said inputs from multi-stakeholders have been taken and a strategy has been prepared. He said work on having a strategy for internal security is on along with military, drought, economic and financial policies.

All of them have to be integrated and the Union Government is working in this direction. Experts have also studied the US security policy of 2022. Raghavan said there is a need to reinvent the UN as the world body has lost its relevance. People have been talking about the UN Security Council’s role in ensuring international peace, but it has failed in its duties. 

