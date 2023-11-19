'Israel has employed a sledgehammer to swat Palestinian fly, if this persists, it could unravel the world order': MK Narayanan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Highlighting two major global risks --geopolitical and digital -- former National Security Advisor MK Narayanan said, “New technologies and strategies do not matter on the battlefield. However, they raise the risks on either side, using the ultimate nuclear weapon leading to an Oppenheimer moment.”

Speaking at the Synergia Conclave 2023 on Saturday, he said, “Treating China’s threat the way the West dealt with Russia after Russia’s attack on Ukraine can be extremely dangerous and risky. China is well prepared and the world should not underestimate this.”

On the unrest in the Middle East, he said Israel has employed a sledgehammer to swat the Palestinian fly. “If this persists, it could unravel the world order,” he added.

He warned, “With the emergence of generative artificial intelligence, the situation will become still more critical. There’s a real risk that it could alter the very fabric of nation-states, with truth itself becoming a casualty. The deep fake syndrome and the use of AI is fraught with many risks. Its adoption should be done with the utmost care.” He said AI and cyber threats will be the most critical element in any future war.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Highlighting two major global risks --geopolitical and digital -- former National Security Advisor MK Narayanan said, “New technologies and strategies do not matter on the battlefield. However, they raise the risks on either side, using the ultimate nuclear weapon leading to an Oppenheimer moment.” Speaking at the Synergia Conclave 2023 on Saturday, he said, “Treating China’s threat the way the West dealt with Russia after Russia’s attack on Ukraine can be extremely dangerous and risky. China is well prepared and the world should not underestimate this.” On the unrest in the Middle East, he said Israel has employed a sledgehammer to swat the Palestinian fly. “If this persists, it could unravel the world order,” he added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He warned, “With the emergence of generative artificial intelligence, the situation will become still more critical. There’s a real risk that it could alter the very fabric of nation-states, with truth itself becoming a casualty. The deep fake syndrome and the use of AI is fraught with many risks. Its adoption should be done with the utmost care.” He said AI and cyber threats will be the most critical element in any future war. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp