The post of Speaker above any religion, says UT Khader

Zameer’s statement that the Congress had appointed a Muslim as the Assembly Speaker and senior BJP legislators now have to bow before him in the House led to a controversy, drawing sharp criticism.

Published: 19th November 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

UT Khader. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Saturday took a veiled dig at Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and said the Speaker’s post is above religion.

Zameer’s statement that the Congress had appointed a Muslim as the Assembly Speaker and senior BJP legislators now have to bow before him in the House led to a controversy, drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition. Khader said he was not appointed as the Speaker based on his religion.

“As the Assembly Speaker, I am not associated with any political party. I do not want to comment on any individual’s statement. This post has nothing to do with any political party, caste or religion. I work as per our Constitution. If anybody respects me, it is for my post and I will ensure to protect its sanctity,” he said.
Meanwhile, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel sought Zameer’s resignation.

“Zameer has disrespected the Speaker’s post by painting it with a religious colour. It shows Zameer’s mindset. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must seek Zameer’s resignation,” he said.
 

