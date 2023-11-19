The post of Speaker above any religion, says UT Khader
Zameer’s statement that the Congress had appointed a Muslim as the Assembly Speaker and senior BJP legislators now have to bow before him in the House led to a controversy, drawing sharp criticism.
Published: 19th November 2023 07:41 AM | Last Updated: 19th November 2023 07:41 AM | A+A A-
MANGALURU: Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Saturday took a veiled dig at Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and said the Speaker’s post is above religion.
Zameer’s statement that the Congress had appointed a Muslim as the Assembly Speaker and senior BJP legislators now have to bow before him in the House led to a controversy, drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition. Khader said he was not appointed as the Speaker based on his religion.
“As the Assembly Speaker, I am not associated with any political party. I do not want to comment on any individual’s statement. This post has nothing to do with any political party, caste or religion. I work as per our Constitution. If anybody respects me, it is for my post and I will ensure to protect its sanctity,” he said.
Meanwhile, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel sought Zameer’s resignation.
“Zameer has disrespected the Speaker’s post by painting it with a religious colour. It shows Zameer’s mindset. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must seek Zameer’s resignation,” he said.