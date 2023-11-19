Home States Karnataka

Will raise Congress’s graft in session: R Ashoka

Former deputy CM R Ashoka (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after he was appointed Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, senior BJP leader R Ashoka on Saturday said that during the legislature session in Belagavi, he will raise issues concerning CM Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra’s alleged involvement in official transfers and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statement that BJP members have to salute a Muslim Speaker (UT Khader).  

“Yathindra’s involvement is proof that the Congress government has made the state the ATM of Sonia Gandhi,” he alleged.

After calling on BJP’s alliance partner and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda, he said that during the 15-20-minute meeting, Gowda suggested that he raise Zameer’s statement. 

Ashoka said Gowda advised him to collaborate with JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy and win more LS seats befitting the respect PM Narendra Modi holds.  

He hinted that BJP will fight it out against Congress’ minority appeasement through Tipu Sultan and denigrating Veer Savarkar by replacing his portrait with Jawaharlal Nehru’s at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. “Siddaramaiah, once removed from his CM post, may launch a party in the name of Tipu Sultan,” he said, replying to the CM’s statement that Ashoka will fall like a dry leaf.

Hitting out at RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge’s allegation that Ashoka paid money to the high command to become LoP, he asked how much did Priyank and his father Mallikarjun Kharge, who is AICC president, pay the Congress high command to get their posts. “It Congress’ culture to pay to get power and not BJP’s. Priyank’s father might have paid thousands of crores,” he alleged.

