BJP’s OBC support base could be slipping in Karnataka

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the threat of a ‘caste census’ looming large, the BJP is trying hard to salvage its OBC presence. Though there was talk that an OBC member would be made opposition leader, the party preferred to go with Vokkaliga leader R Ashoka. BJP’s OBC presence is largely confined to the prominent Billava-Ediga community, and with two Edigas— Sunil Kumar and Kota Srinivas Poojary— becoming ministers, and KS Eshwarappa (until he resigned) and Byrati Basavaraj being their Kuruba ministers.

Six months after BJP’s big defeat in Karnataka, former BJP MLA and OBC face from Hiriyur, Poornima Srinivas — who joined the Congress —blamed the BJP’s internal reservation and also regretted that many measures implemented by the BJP were wrong, and had cost the party heavily. Poornima is from the Golla community, which is not numerically large compared to the Kurubas or Edigas, and had to remain satisfied being MLA.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “Former minister Krishnappa’s daughter Poornima would have become MLA from KR Puram if she had joined the party when she was invited.’’ While the Congress has been inducting leaders from other parties, sources said LS polls are round the corner and the OBCs together account for a large vote share. Prominent among the OBCs are Kurubas, Edigas and Gollas.

Sources said Poornima Srinivas refused to join the Congress ahead of the May assembly elections. She confirmed to TNIE that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in touch, and she should have joined them earlier but had reservations about switching parties. Krishnappa was a Congress minister and had represented Varthur. Poornima also mentioned that while some husband-wife pairs are people’s representatives in the BJP, they couldn’t accommodate her husband, DT Srinivas.

