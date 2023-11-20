India can play crucial role in mitigating wars: Rohan Gunaratna, Professor of Security Studies

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India should exercise global leadership to stave off the third wave war situation. The nation should act as a mediator, negotiator and facilitator to resolve conflicts, said Rohan Gunaratna, Professor of Security Studies, S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore.

He said after the 9/11 Al-Qaida attack on the US, the world saw a range of attacks in places like Bali, Madrid, London, among others. Similarly, after terror attacks in 2014, we saw terrorists entering other countries, leading to a second wave of attacks. Now, India needs to intervene to ensure there is no third wave of attacks after the Israel-Hamas situation.

Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the three-day ninth Synergia Conclave, he said External Affairs Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval must work to resolve conflicts with China and Qatar at the earliest, to strengthen its ties with other countries. They must build a common database, exchange personnel between governments, enforce law, military and intelligence, build joint trading operations, share intelligence resources and technology as well as experience and expertise. World leaders like India, Russia, US and China should work together to resolve global problems.

Almaimouni Ahmed Ali, director of Research and Studies Centre, at the Rasanah Institute in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, said the whole world is looking at what Israel is doing. The death of civilians is now raising questions not just on the acts of Hamas, but even of Israel. The biggest fear is that the war may not stop, which calls for other countries to engage in this situation.

