Karnataka: Criticism of dynasty politics may die down   

Devaraj B Hirehalli

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the appointment of BY Vijayendra as BJP state president, and its alliance partner JDS being headed by former CM HD Kumaraswamy, politics in Karnataka is gaining a distinct dynastic character. The two parties revolve, by and large, around two families, those of BS Yediyurappa and HD Deve Gowda.

BJP workers welcome state party chief

BY Vijayendra with a garland made of

apples in Mysuru on Sunday |

Udayashankar S

Both Yediyurappa and Gowda have been calling the shots in state politics and remain forces to reckon with, and the BJP brass proved it cannot ignore this fact when it comes to Karnataka, observed political pundits. The development puts a lid on the BJP’s stand on ‘dynasty politics’, especially in Karnataka, and harsh criticism of family politics will no longer find place in poll campaigns.

Former national general secretary C T Ravi is visibly sulking, and appeared embarrassed as he tendered his apology to his rivals in opposition parties for criticising them harshly over family politics. “What I said a day ago cannot be said now, as it could be misinterpreted. I have also clarified that if I criticised anybody (on dynastic politics) owing to my party’s stand, I apologise to them,” he told reporters, replying to a query that the BJP, which was against dynasty politics, was encouraging it now by appointing Yediyurappa’s son as president. Evidently, many leaders who were against family politics, are afraid of speaking about it now, as it could amount to criticising Yediyurappa, and boomerang on them.

But veterans such as Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi have taken the liberty to criticise Vijayendra’s appointment. “We did not choose Vijayendra as president, but the party high command appointed him as they felt he fit the bill as son of Yediyurappa. Since Independence, we Dalits raised our hands either in the Assembly or LS for others, but none raised their hands in favour of us (Dalits). It is a matter of sorrow,” he said.

Congress and its leadership had long ago accepted dynasty politics, observed political analyst and former journalist TK Pradeep Kumar. “BJP leadership tried to remove family politics but failed in the Assembly polls. Vijayendra’s appointment will give a push to family politics until the masses attain political maturity, and keep aside family and caste while casting their vote,” he said.

