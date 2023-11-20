Karnataka: Guarantees eating into development funds 

Naushad Bijapur and Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI/BENGALURU: The massive amount of funds that the government has been spending to implement the five guarantee schemes is expected to hamper implementation of many other projects and works. However, the state government is confident of mobilising funds to ensure that its guarantee schemes are implemented without any hassles, and that the funds required to get most of the other important projects in the state also got the necessary funds on time.

The massive amount of funds the government has been spending to implement the five guarantee schemes is expected to hamper implementation of many projects and development works. However, the state government is confident of mobilizing funds to ensure that its guarantee schemes are implemented without any hassles, and that the funds required to get most of the other important projects in the state are also released on time.

Leaders and legislators from various regions in the state have expressed serious concern over the halt of a large number of developmental projects and attributed it to the guarantee schemes. Given the way legislators are upset over the way the government has been reluctant to provide funds for several development works in the state, a debate on the issue is likely to be held in the winter session of the state legislature, to be held in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi, which gets underway on December 4.

Irrigation projects come to a halt

According to experts in the irrigation sector, it is getting difficult for the government to adjust funds for implementation of a large number of irrigation projects in the state. “Rs 20,000 crore worth of tenders were invited for various irrigation projects when Basavaraj Bommai was chief ninister, by both Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd (KBJNL) and Karnataka Neeravari Nigama Ltd (KNNL).

However, the government decided to halt all the works when Siddaramaiah took over as chief minister. Not only were works for which tenders were invited stopped, but works for which orders were issued were also halted,’’ says Ashok Chandargi, an expert in the irrigation sector.

Several MLAs are upset over the meagre amount of MLA funds the government was giving for various works. “A measly Rs 50 lakh has been given to each MLA under the MLA Fund, which is not even enough to develop a single road. The government should provide more funds for all constituencies to ensure that some major works are taken up,’’ says an MLA.

Chikkodi MLA Ganesh Hukkeri said the government has totally neglected North Karnataka region in terms of disbursement of funds. “On the lines of a special fund set aside for Hyderabad-Karnataka region under 371 (J), the government should take up development of entire North Karnataka. For a long time, North Karnataka constituencies have been neglected in all fields. It is high time the government paid attention to development in the region,’’ he said, adding that funds released under the MLA Fund were too meagre.

As far as implementation of irrigation projects in the state are concerned, the government needs to draw up a clear action plan. Funds for Upper Krishna Project (UKP-3), Upper Bhadra, Mahadayi and Mekedatu should be provided on time to make way for works which are needed for their completion, sources said.

The opposition BJP and JDS have attacked the ruling Congress government for scrapping many schemes aimed at SC/STs and farmers. About Rs 11,000 crore meant for the SCP/TSP programme to uplift SC/STs was allegedly diverted to implement the guarantees. But Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa had refuted the charges, maintaining that the amount was eventually being utilised on SC/STs as members of these communities form a major chunk of beneficiaries of the guarantees.

As for the PM’s Kissan Samman, the government stopped giving its share of Rs 4,000 against the Centre’s Rs 6,000 for every farmer. Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had taken the decision to give Rs 4,000.

The ‘Raitha Vidhyanidhi’ launched during Basavaraj Bommai’s tenure to give scholarships ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 11,000 for the children of farmers studying in schools and colleges, including those pursuing professional programmes, is yet to be launched. But agriculture department officers claimed it will soon be resumed as the government has allocated Rs 270 crore. But the decision is yet to be taken as to whether to extend the scheme to the children of farmers belonging to SC/ST/OBC/minority communities or not, as they were already being given scholarships in other schemes by the social welfare department. So, extending Raitha Vidhyanidhi to these communities may become a burden and the government is likely to hold deliberations.

Govt confident of mobilizing funds

Even as the government is under pressure from all quarters to implement schemes and projects other than the five guarantee schemes, it is confident of mobilizing funds to ensure that most of the projects announced in the budget are implemented along with the guarantees.

In his reply to the budget debate in the Legislative Council in July this year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Rs 35,410 crore is required for the five schemes, and action has also been taken to mobilize resources. The resources will be mobilised for guarantee schemes which include Rs 13,500 crore additional tax collection, additional loan of Rs 8,068 crore, Rs 6,086 crore through re-prioritisation of capital investment and Rs 7,000 crore through re-prioritisation of revenue projects, he said. The Chief Minister said the guarantee schemes have been implemented with the objective of fair distribution of resources.

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said several major projects of his department were also being implemented without any financial hindrance. “I don’t think there should be a fund crunch for any of the guarantee schemes. Most of the guarantees are being implemented and the government is committed to fulfil all its promises made in the election manifesto. So far, none of the government works are getting affected due to the guarantees,’’ he added.

Sources, however, said laying of roads in rural areas by the PWD has come to a standstill, which is a major setback for the improvement of rural infrastructure. As far as the Bengaluru Suburban Railway project is concerned -- for which the Centre has allocated Rs 1,000 crore -- the state government is yet to take the initiative, sources said.

Experts feel the financial crunch for implementing projects in the state is obvious, with the government focusing totally on implementation of its guarantee schemes. Ironically, the Yuvanidhi which the government planned to launch in December, has been deferred to January 2024, which has been attributed to a lack of funds.

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme has not reached many beneficiaries, sources in the government said, adding that it has reached a merely 36 per cent of the beneficiaries till date. Meanwhile, the government is depending on CSR funds for infrastructure development of schools. Opposition parties are demanding a white paper on the state’s financial status, given the way many important works are being halted due to fund shortage.

According to sources, the Siddaramaiah government has set aside Rs 54,374 crore as capital expenditure in the budget, as against Rs 61,234 crore which the previous government headed by Basavaraj Bommai had kept in the last interim budget.

In the five months of the 2023-24 fiscal, the total capital expenditure of the government has been Rs 642.32 crore. Compared to last year, there has been a drastic reduction in capital expenditure, sources said.

State budget

The budget of the state is Rs 3,26,747 crore, which is 22 per cent more than the budget for the year 2022. Annually, Rs 32,000 crore, and a maximum of Rs 18,000 crore are required for the current year for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Given the way legislators are upset over the way the government has been reluctant to provide funds for several development works in the state, a debate on the issue is likely to be held in the winter session of the state legislature, to be held in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi, which gets underway on December 4. Irrigation projects come to a halt According to experts in the irrigation sector, it is getting difficult for the government to adjust funds for implementation of a large number of irrigation projects in the state. "Rs 20,000 crore worth of tenders were invited for various irrigation projects when Basavaraj Bommai was chief ninister, by both Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd (KBJNL) and Karnataka Neeravari Nigama Ltd (KNNL). However, the government decided to halt all the works when Siddaramaiah took over as chief minister. 