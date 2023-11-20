KSRTC staff demand to clear pending salary arrears

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of KSRTC trade unions met Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and urged him to clear their pending salary arrears. To draw the attention of the government towards their demands, the JAC will hold a protest on Dec 6, during Karnataka’s winter session at Belagavi.

President of the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation, Anantha Subba Rao, who leads the JAC said that the previous BJP government had ordered a wage hike of 15 percent effective from January 2020. “However, the pending wage hike arrears of up to 38 months have not been cleared yet. “Meanwhile, in this period many employees have retired, some have opted for retirement, some have also passed away. There is no clarity on the pay revision for these employees.”

In their letter dated Nov 17, handed over to the minister, Rao said, “For the success of the state government’s ambitious Shakti scheme, we extended our full support from the federation, and will continue our support. However, the financial condition of all four bus corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, KKRTC and NWKRTC) has worsened due to many reasons.”

Apart from clearing their pending salary dues, the federation also urged that the zero ticket cost under the Shakti scheme be disbursed to the bus corporations immediately, and that the bus corporations hold meetings with the employee unions to address the issues faced by the workers.

In their letter addressed to KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar, the JAC stated that the conductors are under tremendous pressure to implement the Shakti scheme. The federation members said that instead of praising the conductors for implementing the scheme successfully they are being transferred, and suspended from service. They said that women who buy zero tickets to a destination get down before their stop and during the inspection, conductors are targeted. The federation insisted that body cams must be used during the inspection, and the camera visuals should be a mandatory part of the report.

