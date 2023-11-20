Home States Karnataka

New China map, dominance of seas: India must relook strategies   

Dr Patrick Mendis, author, former American diplomat said the Indian Ocean is the only ocean in the world that is named after a country. Instead of calling it Indian Ocean, China is trying to rename it

INS Shivalik participates in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with US Navy's USS Theodore Rosevelt Carrier Strike Group in the eastern Indian Ocean Region. (Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  India calling itself ‘Republic of Bharat’, though its Constitution allows it, is not a good move and is making China happy, said Dr Patrick Mendis, author, former American diplomat and former visiting professor, Chengchi and Peking University. 

He said the Indian Ocean is the only ocean in the world that is named after a country. Instead of calling it Indian Ocean, China is trying to rename it after itself. Pakistan, Indonesia and the Maldives also scorn the name of Indian Ocean, he told TNIE on the sidelines of the discussion, The Future of the Indian Ocean, at the the 9th Synergia conclave in the city on Sunday. 

India needs to take a look at its strategies and formulate multiple approaches. It must also take a closer look at the new map of China, which includes Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. It already has East and South China Sea and is now looking at West China Sea. 

Mendis said China already terms Sri Lanka as its “little brother”. To have better control of the seas, India is building a port in Colombo, after which India’s exports from Colombo will strengthen. However, the border issues will be perpetual and keep India restless. 

Adding to this, Jayadeva Ranade, member, National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) and president of Centre for China Analysis and Strategy said India will occupy a pivotal position and not buckle under any circumstances. 

Ranade said China is building 90 ports and has also built 40 in Africa. It has two ports in Pakistan and calls Karachi port its “base port”, and the one in Sri Lanka as its “logistics port”. India needs to strengthen its border areas. 

On the issue of dam control and pressure on Brahmaputra river from China, Devendra Kumar Sharma, NSAB member, said to counter this threat, India needs to have two strategies -- development of resources in Arunachal Pradesh, and development of resources and infrastructure to harness hydro power in Arunachal Pradesh. Along with strengthening its forces in the border area, India also needs to create a water storage resource in Brahmaputra river.

