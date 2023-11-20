Star Air flights to Hyderabad, Tirupati, Goa from Shivamogga

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Star Air will commence three new daily flight routes from Kuvempu Airport, Shivamogga to Hyderabad, Tirupati and Goa starting on Tuesday. The airline will operate these much-awaited routes using their new Embraer E175 aircraft.

Star Air sources said that there will be non-stop daily flights between Shivamogga and Hyderabad, catering to both business travellers and tourists exploring the ‘rich culture and history’ of Hyderabad.

Daily flights will connect Shivamogga to Tirupati, facilitating pilgrims visiting Sri Venkateswara Temple and other spiritual destinations. Star Air said that travellers can enjoy a journey with its service and experience comfort aboard the Embraer E175. For those visiting beaches of Goa, Star Air will operate daily flights, providing a link to the Goan coastline.

Star Air said that Embraer E175 is renowned for its ‘exceptional comfort and performance,’ making it an ideal choice for these new routes. The aircraft features a 2-class configuration with 12 luxurious business class seats and 64 best-in-class economy seats. Passengers can look forward to spacious seating, full meal service, priority check-in and baggage handling, and an overall superior travel experience. Meanwhile, MP BY Raghavendra said the people of central Karnataka must make use of the flights.

