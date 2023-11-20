Three from Mysuru drown in KRS backwaters

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Three persons drowned in the backwaters of the KRS reservoir in Srirangapatna taluk

on Sunday. The police gave the names of the deceased as Harish (32), Nanjunda (18) and Jyothi (18). While Harish was a staff member of the Mysuru-based NGO Karunya Mane Trust, Nanjunda and Jyothi were its inmates.

Twenty-five members from Karunya Mane, a shelter for homeless children, went to the KRS backwaters for a picnic. After visiting the Venugopalaswamy Temple there, they started playing in the backwaters when the trio drowned.

A police team from Srirangapatna led by DySP Murali rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of Nanjunda and Jyothi with the help of fire force personnel and some expert swimmers. The bodies were shifted to the KR Hospital in Mysuru for postmortem. Efforts were on to retrieve the body of Harish, the police said.

