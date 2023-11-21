11 cats, including 7 kittens die at an apartment in Bengaluru's RR Nagar; CCTV footage point finger at a woman

Praveen Kumar By

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old businessman, Shyamveer Sharma, has knocked on the doors of the police after 11 cats, including seven kittens, died one after the other in the past five days. The businessman and his family live in a residential apartment complex on the Trichy-Mahaswamy Road in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. The cats died of bleeding, vomiting and loose motions.

CCTV footage of the apartment shows a woman, reportedly a resident of the same apartment block, sprinkling some powder in the food bowls of the cats kept outside the businessman’s house. Police are awaiting a postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. The businessman filed a complaint with RR Nagar police.

The details of the accused are not mentioned, as police are yet to receive the autopsy report. The possibility of a virus is also being checked. Sharma is a resident of Sai Shakthi Enclave.

Cat deaths: We’ve proof now

“The 11 cats, of whom seven are kittens, started dying one after the other since last week. They had symptoms of vomiting, loose motions and one cat was bleeding. We took the cats to a vet to confirm if it was due to the deadly parvo virus. Yesterday, we got a postmortem done on one of the cats. We stay on the ground floor and there is a common passage. Since they are stray cats, we keep five bowls of food for them in the passage. In CCTV footage, a woman is clearly visible putting some powder inside the bowls. Two years ago, three of our cats had a similar death, but there was no proof. This time we have proof and are waiting for the autopsy report,” Sharma’s son told TNIE.

A case of mischief by killing, poisoning an animal under IPC Section 428 was registered.

