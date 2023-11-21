Home States Karnataka

Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy finds fans in Hindu organisations

He claims that there is no change in his statement about VHP and Bajrang Dal, which are dividing society. 

Published: 21st November 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

HD Kumaraswmay. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P, EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former CM H D Kumaraswamy, who was averse to pro-Hindu organisations until the May 10 assembly polls, has suddenly found a number of sympathisers, with his statement that he may wear the ‘Dattamala’. It is an annual Hindu ritual followed by devotees visiting Datta Peeta in Chikkamagaluru.

“Why cannot we wear Dattamala. When the time comes, I will also wear it as it is not illegal. I will do anything within the legal framework to safeguard culture,” he had said in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday. Kumaraswamy’s new-found sympathisers are in the VHP and Bajrang Dal, and are ready to back  him. “It is a welcome move that Kumaraswamy has decided to go with Dattamaladharane... I pray to Dattatreya swami for your political future and to give you more strength,” Raghu  Sakleshpur, a VHP functionary, posted on ‘X’.

The annual ‘Dattamala’  will start from December 17 at the Guru Dattatreya Peetha/Bababudan Swamy dargah. It is to be seen if Kumaraswamy takes part in his new avatar as ‘Dattamaladhari’.

Kumaraswamy in the past had attacked RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal on various issues, and alleged that their activists had been collecting money in the name of Ram Temple, and marking those not contributing to it to avenge them. In April 2023, on the issue of ‘halal’, he had alleged that these organisations were dividing society. He claims that there is no change in his statement about VHP and Bajrang Dal, which are dividing society. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Hindu organisations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp