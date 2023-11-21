Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy finds fans in Hindu organisations

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former CM H D Kumaraswamy, who was averse to pro-Hindu organisations until the May 10 assembly polls, has suddenly found a number of sympathisers, with his statement that he may wear the ‘Dattamala’. It is an annual Hindu ritual followed by devotees visiting Datta Peeta in Chikkamagaluru.

“Why cannot we wear Dattamala. When the time comes, I will also wear it as it is not illegal. I will do anything within the legal framework to safeguard culture,” he had said in Chikkamagaluru on Sunday. Kumaraswamy’s new-found sympathisers are in the VHP and Bajrang Dal, and are ready to back him. “It is a welcome move that Kumaraswamy has decided to go with Dattamaladharane... I pray to Dattatreya swami for your political future and to give you more strength,” Raghu Sakleshpur, a VHP functionary, posted on ‘X’.

The annual ‘Dattamala’ will start from December 17 at the Guru Dattatreya Peetha/Bababudan Swamy dargah. It is to be seen if Kumaraswamy takes part in his new avatar as ‘Dattamaladhari’.

Kumaraswamy in the past had attacked RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal on various issues, and alleged that their activists had been collecting money in the name of Ram Temple, and marking those not contributing to it to avenge them. In April 2023, on the issue of ‘halal’, he had alleged that these organisations were dividing society. He claims that there is no change in his statement about VHP and Bajrang Dal, which are dividing society.

