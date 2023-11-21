Gig workers in Karnataka will get ID cards: Labour Minister

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Karnataka Labour Minister Santhosh Lad said that gig workers working with food delivery apps and e-commerce companies will be provided with identity cards so that they can avail benefits of government social security schemes.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Lad said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already sanctioned Rs 10 crore for social security schemes for gig workers in Karnataka. “Rules are being framed in this regard so that it will be brought under the law.

Data of gig workers will be collected from stakeholders and they will be allowed to register all gig workers online. The facility will help nearly 4-5 lakh people in the state. There is a Rajasthan model bill before the government which can be considered. We will come up with an improvised model and introduce it. It may not be possible to table the bill in the upcoming winter session,” Lad said.

The government also has plans to introduce a universal social security bill to help all workers in unorganised sectors like vendors, street vendors, hotel employees, tailors and others, he said adding that the proposal will be submitted to the government. Meanwhile, many labour leaders questioned the minister about the reduction in the scholarship amount being distributed to children of labourers. Lad said the previous BJP government, with an eye on Assembly polls, suddenly increased the scholarship amount last year. “There was no scientific reason behind the move.

The present government could not continue to give the same amount with the available resources,” he said. However, he said the number of beneficiaries have gone up drastically this year. Later, speaking to reporters, Santosh Lad alleged that BJP is well versed in toppling democratically-elected governments and said they have done it in nine states so far spending over Rs 5,000 crore.

