Karnataka BJP president to meet Yatnal, Ramesh during session to quell dissent

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Newly appointed Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Monday said that he will meet senior party leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi in the upcoming winter session of the legislature in Belagavi and hold discussions to sort out the differences.

Yatnal and Ramesh had walked out of the BJP legislature party meeting last Friday even before it commenced to elect the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters here, Vijayendra said that Yatnal and Jarkiholi met Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman and BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam and expressed their opinion.

“The main objective of calling the legislature party meeting was to collect the opinion of party leaders. All the MLAs were present. Even Yatnal and Jarkiholi had come to the meeting, but they left after sharing their opinion with Nirmala Sitharaman and Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Every leader has a different approach in expressing their dissatisfaction. If I am disappointed with certain issues, I will try to resolve it by discussing it within four walls with my party leaders. But some leaders express it publicly. In a democratic system, the leaders can express their opinion. We will discuss the pros and cons and try to resolve the issue. I have the responsibility to take everyone together,” he said.

He also condemned CM Siddaramaiah for saying that there is discontent in the state BJP over Vijayendra’s elevation. “Wait for just a few more months. There will be dissent in the Congress after Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Vijayendra demanded that Siddaramaiah sack ministers Zameer Ahmed Khan for his recent “Muslim Speaker” remark and Priyank Kharge for his alleged involvement in the attack on BJP leader Manikanta Rathod in Kalaburagi district.

“Zameer has insulted the speaker’s post and the Constitution. There has been an increase in incidents of hooliganism in the Kalaburagi which is represented by Priyank. I warn Siddaramaiah that if the administration has to run smoothly in the state, then he should sack both the ministers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra said that he was recognised by people and party high command for his political activities in Varuna constituency. “I am closely attached to Varuna. We will take all the communities together and bring the party to power in the state,” he said.

BJP should put its house in order, says Savadi

VIJAYAPURA : Reacting to state BJP chief BY Vijayen-dra’s statement that the simmering discord within the state Congress will explode after the Lok Sabha elections, former DyCM Laxman Savadi said that the saffron party should first focus on putting its house in order.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka calls on Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji in Bengaluru on Monday

Savadi said that the BJP was now a divided house. He claimed that the Congress MLAs are united. “Not just the Congress MLAs are happy, even people of the state are happy because of the guarantee schemes,” he said. Savadi said he joined the Congress as there was no future for the BJP in Karnataka.

He predicted that the BJP will remain in the opposition in the state for the next two decades.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MYSURU: Newly appointed Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Monday said that he will meet senior party leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi in the upcoming winter session of the legislature in Belagavi and hold discussions to sort out the differences. Yatnal and Ramesh had walked out of the BJP legislature party meeting last Friday even before it commenced to elect the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Speaking to reporters here, Vijayendra said that Yatnal and Jarkiholi met Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman and BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam and expressed their opinion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The main objective of calling the legislature party meeting was to collect the opinion of party leaders. All the MLAs were present. Even Yatnal and Jarkiholi had come to the meeting, but they left after sharing their opinion with Nirmala Sitharaman and Dushyant Kumar Gautam. Every leader has a different approach in expressing their dissatisfaction. If I am disappointed with certain issues, I will try to resolve it by discussing it within four walls with my party leaders. But some leaders express it publicly. In a democratic system, the leaders can express their opinion. We will discuss the pros and cons and try to resolve the issue. I have the responsibility to take everyone together,” he said. He also condemned CM Siddaramaiah for saying that there is discontent in the state BJP over Vijayendra’s elevation. “Wait for just a few more months. There will be dissent in the Congress after Lok Sabha elections,” he said. Vijayendra demanded that Siddaramaiah sack ministers Zameer Ahmed Khan for his recent “Muslim Speaker” remark and Priyank Kharge for his alleged involvement in the attack on BJP leader Manikanta Rathod in Kalaburagi district. “Zameer has insulted the speaker’s post and the Constitution. There has been an increase in incidents of hooliganism in the Kalaburagi which is represented by Priyank. I warn Siddaramaiah that if the administration has to run smoothly in the state, then he should sack both the ministers,” he said. Meanwhile, Vijayendra said that he was recognised by people and party high command for his political activities in Varuna constituency. “I am closely attached to Varuna. We will take all the communities together and bring the party to power in the state,” he said. BJP should put its house in order, says Savadi VIJAYAPURA : Reacting to state BJP chief BY Vijayen-dra’s statement that the simmering discord within the state Congress will explode after the Lok Sabha elections, former DyCM Laxman Savadi said that the saffron party should first focus on putting its house in order. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka calls on Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji in Bengaluru on Monday Savadi said that the BJP was now a divided house. He claimed that the Congress MLAs are united. “Not just the Congress MLAs are happy, even people of the state are happy because of the guarantee schemes,” he said. Savadi said he joined the Congress as there was no future for the BJP in Karnataka. He predicted that the BJP will remain in the opposition in the state for the next two decades. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp