Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court dismisses plea on appointment of child rights panel

In his counter, Gowda contended that he had demitted membership of a political party, and has been an advocate of child rights.

Published: 21st November 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by an advocate, questioning the appointment of K Naganna Gowda as chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, by the women and child development department. 

“This court cannot step into the shoes of the selection committee or assume an appellate role over the selection made,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna, dismissing the petition filed by advocate Ashok D Sanadi, who was also an applicant for the post.

The court also said, “It would not sit in the armchair of experts and decide who is better qualified and obliterate an appointment made by the selection committee, or sit in appeal over the findings and wisdom of the committee.”

The petitioner contended that he is qualified to hold the post of commission chairman, and was also involved in cases concerning juvenile justice, while Naganna Gowda is a political representative of the BJP and has not worked in the field of child rights. 

In his counter, Gowda contended that he had demitted membership of a political party, and has been an advocate of child rights.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court appointment of child rights panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp