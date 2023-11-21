Karnataka High Court dismisses plea on appointment of child rights panel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by an advocate, questioning the appointment of K Naganna Gowda as chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, by the women and child development department.

“This court cannot step into the shoes of the selection committee or assume an appellate role over the selection made,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna, dismissing the petition filed by advocate Ashok D Sanadi, who was also an applicant for the post.

The court also said, “It would not sit in the armchair of experts and decide who is better qualified and obliterate an appointment made by the selection committee, or sit in appeal over the findings and wisdom of the committee.”

The petitioner contended that he is qualified to hold the post of commission chairman, and was also involved in cases concerning juvenile justice, while Naganna Gowda is a political representative of the BJP and has not worked in the field of child rights.

In his counter, Gowda contended that he had demitted membership of a political party, and has been an advocate of child rights.



